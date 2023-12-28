Public advised to avoid Santa Cruz County coastal areas due to flooding

Santa Cruz County residents were advised Thursday morning to avoid coastal areas due to flooding caused by severe weather conditions.

An evacuation warning was issued for coastal areas near Seacliff State Beach, according to the county.

An evacuation warning has been issued for CTL-E048 - coastal areas near Seacliff State Beach, please be prepared to leave should an evacuation order be issued.



KNOW YOUR ZONE - https://t.co/s5GvnC3vMN — Santa Cruz County (@sccounty) December 28, 2023

The county shared video showing flooding at the Rio Del Mar Esplanade.

Rio Del Mar Esplanade is currently flooded. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/seZbMIAJcF — Santa Cruz County (@sccounty) December 28, 2023

County officials also urged travelers to avoid East Cliff Drive along Schwan Lake, Corcoran Lagoon and Moran Lake due to big waves.

A big log also has blocked the roadway at Moran Lake, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Motorists are advised to use other routes and plan for extra travel time.

Due to flooding, East Cliff Drive is currently closed at Schwann Lake, Corcoran Lagoon and Moran Lake. Please use other routes and plan for extra travel time.



AVOID THE COAST. — Santa Cruz County (@sccounty) December 28, 2023

Through 3 a.m. Friday, coastal flood advisories are in effect in the northern and southern Monterey Bay, according to the National Weather Service.