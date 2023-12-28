Santa Cruz County

Public advised to avoid Santa Cruz County coastal areas due to flooding

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

Flooding at Rio Del Mar Esplanade.
Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz County residents were advised Thursday morning to avoid coastal areas due to flooding caused by severe weather conditions.

An evacuation warning was issued for coastal areas near Seacliff State Beach, according to the county.

The county shared video showing flooding at the Rio Del Mar Esplanade.

County officials also urged travelers to avoid East Cliff Drive along Schwan Lake, Corcoran Lagoon and Moran Lake due to big waves.

A big log also has blocked the roadway at Moran Lake, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Motorists are advised to use other routes and plan for extra travel time.

Through 3 a.m. Friday, coastal flood advisories are in effect in the northern and southern Monterey Bay, according to the National Weather Service.

