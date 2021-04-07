Santa Cruz County Deputy Shoots, Injures Armed Driver in Aptos

A man shot by a Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputy late Tuesday in Aptos is expected to survive his injuries.

Deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle just after 10:50 p.m. in the 7900 block of Soquel Drive, when they noticed the driver was armed with a handgun.

When deputies tried to detain the driver, he fired at least one round at them.

One deputy returned fire, discharging his weapon several times and striking the driver.

Deputies provided medical aid to the driver, who was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The deputies and the passenger of the suspect's vehicle were not injured during the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more details will be released as they become available.