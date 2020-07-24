Santa Cruz County May Have to Roll Back Reopening If Cases Continue to Climb

As COVID-19 cases in California continue to rise, many are keeping a close eye on the state’s watch list. Eight out of nine Bay Area counties are currently on the list, and Santa Cruz County has been on the list for less than three days.

San Mateo County is seeing an uptick in cases, but for the time being it is not on the list. The county health director said the recent cases are being seen in front line workers who may not have the ability to work from home.

Health Leaders in Santa Cruz County have seen a significant surge over the last two weeks. The county has only recently been added to the list, but if it remains on the list for more than three days with cases continuing to rise, officials will force the county to roll back their reopening. Gyms, salons, barbershops and places of worship would then be forced to close.