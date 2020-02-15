uc santa cruz

Santa Cruz Grad Students Reach 5th Day of Pay Strike

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Graduate student employees from the University of California, Santa Cruz have reached their fifth day of striking to try and force the university to pay higher wages immediately.

Student workers at the picket lines this week have banded together to withhold last semesters' grades from the university until administrators provide a cost of living adjustment for the graduate students, who say they cannot afford rent and other college expenses because of low wages.

Local law enforcement has arrested a number of students, according to the students' Twitter page -- which has been updated with scenes from the strike throughout the week.

The strike has garnered national media attention as hundreds of students, faculty and supporters picket and fundraise to support the graduate workers.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $46,000 toward a $50,000 goal for the striking workers.

More information on the strike can be found at the movement's Twitter page, https://twitter.com/payusmoreucsc.

This article tagged under:

uc santa cruzSanta Cruz
