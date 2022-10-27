Several Schools on Lockdown in Santa Cruz

Several schools in Santa Cruz are on lockdown Thursday morning while police investigate a report of an active shooter.

Santa Cruz County Supervisor Ryan Coonerty said 911 call came in to report an active shooter, prompting a response from police and the sheriff's office.

The Santa Cruz school district spokesperson said Santa Cruz High School Mission Hills Middle School and Bayview Elementary are on lockdown while police investigate. The district also said seven other schools are on a shelter-in-place order.

An NBC Bay Area crew is on scene and working to get updates.

No other information was immediately available.