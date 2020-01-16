Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz Man Arrested for Allegedly Harassing Girls Going to School

By Bay City News

Santa Cruz Police

A 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly harassing girls on their way to a school in Santa Cruz, police said.

On Tuesday, officers responded to the 800 block of Laurel Street, near Santa Cruz High School, on reports of a man harassing girls on their way to school. They were not able to find the suspect after a search of the area.

On Wednesday morning, officers returned to the same area to try to find the suspect and prevent further harassment and contacted Kenneth Wilder across the street from the school. Wilder was identified as the harassment suspect and was taken into custody, police said.

No one was injured by Wilder, but police are seeking information about anyone else who may have been victimized by him. Anyone with information is asked to call (831) 420-5820.

