George Floyd

Santa Cruz Mayor, Police Chief, Kneel in Peaceful Protest

Shmuel Thaler

Santa Cruz Police Department shared photos on their social media platforms Saturday that brought emotions to residents across and outside the Bay Area.

The most circulated photo - which has been widely shared by local media outlets like the Santa Cruz Sentinel as well as national outlets like Forbes - shows Santa Cruz Mayor Justin Cummings and Santa Cruz Chief of Police Andy Mills.

According to a post on Twitter by the police department, hundreds of people gathered Saturday to protest and bring "attention to police violence against Black people."

The department posted more photos of the protest on their Facebook page here.

Other protests took place across the Bay Area in cities like San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland. These cities suffered significant property damage and resulted in several arrests. For more coverage, click here.

