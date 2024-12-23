Santa Cruz Wharf collapse: 2 rescued, emergency crews on scene investigating

At least two people were rescued after a portion of the Santa Cruz Wharf collapsed into the water, fire officials said on Monday.

Another person was able to self-rescue.

Video posted on social media appear to show part of the wharf floating in the water. The end of the wharf was previously damaged by winter storms.

Monday's incident comes as dangerous waves pound the Bay Area coastline as a series of storms pass through the region.

The National Weather Service has also issued coastal flooding and high surf warnings for the coastline from Point Reyes all the way south to Big Sur. These warnings are in place until noon Tuesday.

Updates to come.

🚨🚨A portion of the Santa Cruz Pier has collapsed, and is floating away. Look at the ominous wave action on the horizon. You are risking your life, and those of the people that would need to try and save you by getting in or too close to the water. #CAwx 🚨🚨 https://t.co/5vCNQogvtI — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 23, 2024