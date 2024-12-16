Elves go aquatic as the ‘Santa Paddle' cruises around Ventura Harbor

What to Know 2024 Santa Paddle

Saturday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m.

Free; gear/equipment rental is additional

SANTA EXPERTLY SKIS, we imagine, and can probably handle a toboggan like a pro, and taking a few twirls on a frozen pond is easy-peasy for the deft elf. Kris Kringle likely excels at every pursuit he attempts, and given that he is immortal, and has time enough to polish those skills, he has probably attempted just about every fun thing under the sun. Which means, of course, Santa loves to kayak, and to take a paddleboard for a spin, too. Those pastimes aren't really associated with the North Pole, but you can find them in the sunny harbors of Southern California. Including, of course, Ventura Harbor, the longtime home to the annual Santa Paddle, an informal and upbeat gathering of magical beings dressed in their Santa-inspired best.

DOES SANTA HIMSELF ATTEND? We can't say for sure; we're guessing he can't, which surely disappoints him, but given that the 2024 paddle is Saturday, Dec. 21, just a few days ahead of Christmas, he'll be busy up north. But a colorful cadre of Santa stand-ins and festive fans will be out rocking striped socks, red bathing suits, and hats that convey holiday cheer. It's free to join, but if you choose to rent a paddleboard or kayak in Ventura Harbor Village, that is a separate cost. Something especially cheerful? "The best dressed Santa wins a prize!" is the jolly word from the harbor team. Whether you're there to participate or spectate, you'll want to arrive with a new toy — unwrapped, of course — to donate to the Spark of Love Toy Drive.

LINGER AWHILE: The Winter Wonderland & Holiday Marketplace is happening, too, giving all the Santa Paddlers more to merrily do before calling for their trusty reindeer and heading out.