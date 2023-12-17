Santa photo shop burglarized in Walnut Creek

A Santa’s photo shop in Walnut Creek was recently targeted by thieves.

On Sunday, families were back in the que outside Broadway Plaza’s Santa photo stand, waiting for that annual opportunity to get pictures of the kids with Santa Claus.

Some parents who spoke to NBC Bay Area Sunday said they learned during their visit.

The incident happened sometime very early Saturday morning and the burglary and theft nearly shut down the photo stand on its opening weekend.

A worker found that the stand had been broken into when they showed up to open Saturday morning. All of the money from the cash register was gone along with the camera gear for the Santa photos.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the management office Sunday, which was closed, but reporter Thom Jensen was able to talk to an employee next door at the security office. The employee directed him to the plaza’s corporate offices for more details on Monday.

But police were at the plaza Sunday and told NBC Bay Area that a security officer discovered the break-in just after 5 a.m. and reported it to police.

Police said thieves got away with two cameras worth $500 each and about $2,000 in cash.

Parents who went Sunday they’re determined to get the Santa pictures and aren’t afraid the thieves will return while they’re shopping.

“We will not be deterred,” said Oakland resident Carlos Martinez. “It’s obviously really disappointing. You’d think that everyone comes here in the holiday spirit and then to find out that somebody is taking advantage of what is supposed to be a joyous occasion.”

It was a crime of opportunity that families said that won’t steal the spirit they get from this holiday tradition.

“I think it’s despicable. You know, in the spirit of the holidays. It’s even more hurtful,” said Walnut Creek resident Nick Drbal.

Workers found a replacement camera reopened Santa’s photoshop on schedule Saturday afternoon.

Police are still looking for the thieves and the incident is under investigation.