Santa Rosa Homeless Man Arrested in Baseball Bat Attack on Woman: Police

A homeless man in Santa Rosa was arrested Sunday evening after he chased down a woman and struck her in the head with a baseball bat, according to Santa Rosa police.

Jacoby Jamar House, 34, was booked into Sonoma County jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries, which were not considered life-threatening, police said.

At about 6:55 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 100 block of Seventh Street to investigate an assault after a woman reporteded she had been hit on the head with a baseball bat. The suspect had fled the scene in a red vehicle, police said.

Officers found the victim on Wilson Street, and she told them her ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend attacked her. The victim told officers the suspect was jealous of her previous relationship with his girlfriend, and he had previously threatened her via text messages, police said.

In the area of Railroad Square, House reportedly exited a vehicle and began chasing the woman on foot. House hit the woman on the head with a bat and then got back into the vehicle, police said.

The victim told officers House resided at a local homeless shelter, where they eventually found him and took him into custody. A baseball bat also was recovered, police said.