Santa Rosa Police Searching For 2 Missing Boys, Ages 12 and 10

By Bay City News

Santa Rosa PD

The Santa Rosa Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two missing children last seen on Monday evening.

The children, identified as 10-year-old Wesley Auten and 12-year-old Isaac Flores, were last seen at about 6 p.m. leaving their homes on Dennis Lane, according to police.

They are believed to have left on their own with a white 50cc mini-style dirt bike. Police said an area resident last saw them in the area of a 7-Eleven on West Steele Lane.

Wesley is described as being 4 feet, 5 inches tall with long blond hair and blue eyes, weighing around 85 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white-black shirt and black pants.

Isaac is described as being 4 feet, 5 inches tall with short black hair and hazel eyes, weighing around 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Under Amour shirt and Adidas sweatpants.

Anyone who sees the kids is asked to call 911 or Santa Rosa police at 707-528-5222.

