Santa Rosa City Schools board removes superintendent

The board for Santa Rosa City Schools during its Wednesday night meeting removed the district superintendent, trustees confirmed in a letter to the school community.

Superintendent Daisy Morales was removed without cause effective immediately. The Board reported the decision in open session.

"The Board believes it is imperative to build the trust and collaboration necessary to positively and effectively address the challenges and opportunities before us as we move forward in our transition plans," the trustees' letter says. "We know that there are talented and dedicated people working across our district to run the programs and services needed in order to provide students with an excellent education. We want to express our deep gratitude toward and trust in those employees."

Lisa August, the district's chief business officer, will temporarily serve in the superintendent role.

The board is schduled to meet again in three weeks, and at that time, it will begin steps in the search for a permanent schools chief, the trustees said.

Elsewhere in the Bay Area, the Oakland Unified School District board voted Wednesday to remove district Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell, who had been under contract until 2027. She will leave at the end of this school year, the district said.