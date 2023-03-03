Santa Rosa Students Hold Walkout to Voice Safety Concerns After Deadly Stabbing

Hundreds of students in Santa Rosa walked out of class Friday to voice safety concerns.

The demonstration comes days after a 16-year-old student was fatally stabbed at Montgomery High School and a gun was brought onto another campus by a student.

"We need change. We can't have students dying at school because of violence like this," student Hayes Baxter said. "It's incomprehensible how us students feel, how parents feel as well."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

On Wednesday, a fight and stabbing broke out inside a classroom at Montgomery High School that left 16-year-old Jayden Pienta dead and another student injured.

Police also this week responded to Maria Carillo High School on reports of a student armed with a gun. The student was arrested and the gun found ditched nearby.

"It's scary to go to school now," student Maggie Barber said.

Detectives on Thursday were investigating what prompted a fight between three students at a Santa Rosa-area high school that ended in one fatally stabbing another as more than two dozen classmates watched. Thom Jensen reports.

Students said they feel the school district is not keeping them informed or doing nearly enough to keep them safe. Some students would like to see school resource officers return after the district voted to end the program three years ago.

"I'd like to see an officer on campus just reassure our safety," student Sophia Heller said.

Parents also marched in solidarity with students.

"We all support our children and just want the best for them," parent Courtney Hurwitz said. "And we want the local school board to make the right decision."

NBC Bay Area reached out to the school district on Friday, but did not hear back.

Santa Rosa police and Santa Rosa High School District officials provide updates on the fight that left one student dead and another injured Wednesday.