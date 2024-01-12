Santa Rosa business owner converts trailers into warming centers for the unhoused

A North Bay business owner is lending a helping hand to the unsheltered.

The owner of a Santa Rosa moving company converted two retired moving trailers into warming centers and has been providing shelter to the unhoused since Christmas Eve.

"I look at this problem and I think, 'What can I do about it? Why didn't somebody do something about that?' But I'm somebody and you're somebody. We can all do something together," said Jason Windus, who owns Need a Hand Movers.

Windus was inspired to take action after learning that 79 unhoused people died in Sonoma County last year. His team of volunteers have been handing out clothing blankets and supplies to people as well.

"It means everything," said Kori Chase, who stopped by to use Windus' service to warm up Friday morning. "It makes you feel like a normal person, like a human being."

The trailers are equipped with cots and have been providing a warm, dry space for about a dozen people every night.

"We just want them to know somebody cares," volunteer Richard Jump said. "And we don't want them to die in the cold. I don't care if you have a mental health issue or if you're deep in your addiction, you still don't deserve to freeze to death in this country laying on the street."