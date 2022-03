A North Bay woman from Poland is making it her mission to help the many children escaping from Ukraine, some of whom are leaving their parents behind.

"These kids are so scared," said Monika Michalak of Santa Rosa. "They not only need food and shelter, they need to go back to some kind of routine, to some kind of normalcy and their passions."

Michalak is connecting to a foundation back in Poland. She has raised close to $20,000 as of Friday.

View the full story in the video above.