Santana Row's Cheers to 20 Years!

Join us and celebrate Santana Row’s 20th Anniversary. Cheers to 20 Years while tasting local wines, signature cocktails, and light bites from Santana Row restaurants. Enjoy live music, exclusive shopping incentives, and interactive activities.

Tickets are $50, and 100% of the proceeds from this event will be donated to Second Harvest of Silicon Valley.

Date: Monday, November 7th, 2022

Time: 4pm-8pm

*Tickets are available for purchase online while supplies last.