santana row

Santana Row's Cheers to 20 Years!

Monday, November 7th, 2022, 4pm-8pm

Join us and celebrate Santana Row’s 20th Anniversary. Cheers to 20 Years while tasting local wines, signature cocktails, and light bites from Santana Row restaurants. Enjoy live music, exclusive shopping incentives, and interactive activities.

Tickets are $50, and 100% of the proceeds from this event will be donated to Second Harvest of Silicon Valley.

Date: Monday, November 7th, 2022

Time: 4pm-8pm

Click here to purchase your tickets! 

*Tickets are available for purchase online while supplies last.

