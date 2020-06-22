SAP Center to Host Walk-Up Coronavirus Testing

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department will administer free walk-up COVID-19 testing at the SAP Center in downtown San Jose for five days this week, starting Tuesday.

No appointment, health insurance or doctor's note is needed for this free testing, which is available to all attendees regardless of immigration status. This testing at the "Shark Tank" will be available from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Residents who visit SAP Center to get tested will each receive an item of either San Jose Sharks or San Jose Barracuda memorabilia, one item per person tested.