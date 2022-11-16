Dolls in Nooses Found at South Bay Schools

A small-doll with dark-complexion in a noose was found hanging from a tree on the Redwood Middle School campus in Saratoga Tuesday, officials said.

Similar incidents were reported at two nearby high schools over the weekend, Saratoga High and Prospect High School, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, who are investigating all three incidents. The incidents are being investigated as hate crimes.

"As diverse as we seem, there are people with different opinions, so this is definitely an example to that,” said one parent.

A parent, who didn’t want to show her face said that she has students at two of the schools where the incidents happened.

“The truth is, after the first initial shock, we were like ‘hey it’s actually a reality check, why not is not happening here?'” she said.

A staff member discovered the doll and noose Tuesday morning, according to the letter sent to parents from the Saratoga Union School District.

The sheriff’s office issued a statement, urging the public to report any leads regarding who may have purchased several dolls recently, adding: “Hate has no place in Santa Clara County. The Sheriff’s Office with thoroughly investigate these incidents and request the prosecution of the offenders to the fullest extent of the law,” the department said.

Hilda Gutierrez has the full story in the video above.