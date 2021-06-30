sausalito

Sausalito Clears Homeless Camp From Waterfront Park

A homeless encampment in Sausalito is cleared.

The city of Sausalito has cleared a homeless encampment from a waterfront park under a federal court order that allowed the camp to be disbanded and moved to another site.

Camp occupants and housing activists resisted Tuesday, jeering at police and demanding to see a warrant, the Marin Independent Journalreported.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Sausalito served notice of the move on Friday.

Local

Liam Husted 31 mins ago

San Jose Mother Confessed to Strangling 7-Year-Old Son: Prosecutor

prunedale 21 mins ago

Man Gets 15 Years for Shooting Marbles at Cars in California

The picturesque Marin County community just north of the Golden Gate tried to move the camp from Dunphy Park to Marinship Park earlier this year but backed off as a lawsuit by a homeless rights group went through the court.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

sausalitoHOMELESS ENCAMPMENT
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us