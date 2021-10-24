bay area weather

Sausalito Declares State of Emergency Over Displaced Residents, Storm Damage

By Bay City News

Rain falling
Sausalito declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon, due to widespread storm damage.

At 3:30 p.m., more than 800 PG&E customers were without power.

City officials also reported downed trees and power lines and said residents of the tent encampment at Marinship Park were displaced, prompting the city to ask Marin County to set up a shelter in Southern Marin.

The Sausalito Library, at 420 Litho Street, will remain open until 9 p.m. to shelter those without power

