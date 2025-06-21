Oakland

Savor Oakland: Restaurateurs band together to promote city's hospitality scene

Around 40 restaurants are showcasing creative food and drink specials as part of the group's debut event, Summer Affair.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group of restaurateurs tired of negative narratives in Oakland are attempting to change the town's image and the culinary conversation -- one dish at a time.

"Savor Oakland" is an Oakland restaurant collective that recently launched to protect and promote the city's hospitality scene. This month is the group's debut event, Summer Affair, where around 40 restaurants are showcasing creative food and drink specials.

The collective plans to hold events or activations every quarter.

Velena Jones has more in her report in the video above.

