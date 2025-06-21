Savor Oakland: Restaurateurs band together to promote city's hospitality scene

A group of restaurateurs tired of negative narratives in Oakland are attempting to change the town's image and the culinary conversation -- one dish at a time.

"Savor Oakland" is an Oakland restaurant collective that recently launched to protect and promote the city's hospitality scene. This month is the group's debut event, Summer Affair, where around 40 restaurants are showcasing creative food and drink specials.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The collective plans to hold events or activations every quarter.

Velena Jones has more in her report in the video above.