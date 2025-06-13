Sawdust and spectacle: This Laguna Beach art fest is a decades-old delight

What to Know 59th Annual Sawdust Art Festival

Laguna Beach

June 27-Aug. 31, 2025 (open daily)

$12 single-day adult ticket; other ticketing tiers are available

A CREATIVE CALIFORNIA CLASSIC: How many pieces of sawdust — actual floor-covering, ultra-woodsy, crunch-crunch sawdust — have covered the ground at the Sawdust Art Festival over the years? Such a number would be impossible to calculate but knowing that the Laguna Beach festival is turning 60 in 2026 suggests the ultimate number is extremely high. But the below-your-feet sight is just one of the celebrated staples of the venerable and vibrant summer celebration, which features dozens of artists painting, blowing glass, and selling their unique and comment-worthy creations. The 2025 festival begins June 27, and, oh yes, it will be open daily through the end of August, another stand-out Sawdust fact.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

OVER 185 ARTISTS... will add to the ebullient and uplifting scene, with demonstrations, music pop-ups, and other delightful diversions on the schedule. Of course, you can stop by simply to stroll and hear the crunch-crunch of the sawdust under your shoes, all while looking, and possibly purchasing, a few fantastic photographs, vases, or necklaces. Free classes are also on the schedule, if you'd like to try your hand with a paint brush. And finding a special day is as easy as checking the site: The '80s will be honored Aug. 2 while docent-helmed tours, and wine tastings, will rule Wednesday afternoons. Check out everything that's just ahead for this titan of the Golden State art festival scene and buy your ticket here.