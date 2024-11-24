What to Know Sawdust Winter Fantasy

Weekends through Dec. 22 (Fridays-Sundays)

Laguna Beach

$12 adult; other ticketing tiers are available

Santa, music, and other uplifting sights and activities fill the festival

SEASONAL SHOPPING WITH ZAZZ: Christmas cocoa comes in all sorts of flavors — peppermint, fudge, plain, and so forth — and you can find holiday door decorations that run the garish gamut, from low-key wreaths to eye-popping lights. Similarly, seasonal shopping experiences can also sport all sorts of interesting layers, including those uplifting outings that have authentic oomph. And one Southern Californian gift-filled destination has a way of out-oomphing every other place as the year winds down: It's the Sawdust Winter Fantasy, a weekends-only treat that festoons the famous Sawdust Art Festival grounds in Laguna Beach over a few special and celebratory weekends each November and December.

SHOP/DINE/ENJOY THROUGH DEC. 22: The summer festival's winter chapter is now open, so swing by the sparkly, sawdust-crunchy spot any Friday, Saturday, or Sunday through Christmas (it all concludes just three days before the holiday, keep in mind). Tickets are available online — it is $12 per adult, with other entry options available — as are details about the effervescent affair. Artworks, wearables, and all sorts of handmade finds are for sale, and you often get to check out artists at work; it isn't rare to come across a painter at their easel as you stroll the wending pathways of the charming landmark. Shopping is a festive focus, but Santa sightings, food and beverages for sale, live music, art classes, and marionettes add to the cheer.

WINTRY WONDERFUL: The huge summer spectacular will be back soon enough, but, for now, we're wintering at the Sawdust, the decades-old charmer that has always had plenty of panache. Oh yes: And if you live in Laguna Beach, you can visit the Sawdust Winter Fantasy for free each Friday, sweet.