Students injured in school bus crash on Highway 17 in Santa Cruz County

Some students suffered minor injuries in a collision involving a school bus Monday morning along Highway 17 in Santa Cruz County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 10 a.m. on southbound 17 near Vine Hill Road, near Scotts Valley.

"Between 20-30 kids were on board the bus, and it appears that they have sustained minor injuries," the CHP said on social media.

The extent of injuries wasn't released. The CHP is on the scene investigating the crash, said CHP officer Israel Murillo.

The CHP is also investigating a separate injury crash about 4 miles away on northbound Highway 17, where a big-rig overturned shortly after 11 a.m.

The driver suffered minor injuries after the truck overturned near Sugarloaf Road, closing the right lane.