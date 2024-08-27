Child injured after wrong-way driver hits school bus in Santa Cruz County

A child ended up in a hospital with minor injuries Tuesday morning after her school bus was hit by a wrong-way driver in Santa Cruz County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 7:30 a.m., the bus with 43 kids on board was headed south on Green Valley Road near Casserly Road when a Kia Forte driven by a 28-year-old man from Freedom veered into the southbound lane, CHP officials said.

A 13-year-old girl and the Kia driver were taken to Natividad Medical Center with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but it doesn't appear as if alcohol or drugs were factors, according to the CHP.