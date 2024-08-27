Santa Cruz County

Child injured after wrong-way driver hits school bus in Santa Cruz County

By Bay City News

Scene of crash involving a school bus in Santa Cruz County.
CHP Santa Cruz

A child ended up in a hospital with minor injuries Tuesday morning after her school bus was hit by a wrong-way driver in Santa Cruz County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 7:30 a.m., the bus with 43 kids on board was headed south on Green Valley Road near Casserly Road when a Kia Forte driven by a 28-year-old man from Freedom veered into the southbound lane, CHP officials said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

A 13-year-old girl and the Kia driver were taken to Natividad Medical Center with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but it doesn't appear as if alcohol or drugs were factors, according to the CHP.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Santa Cruz County
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us