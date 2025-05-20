Sacramento

San Jose to Sacramento: Annual school bus trip for education

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Parents, teachers and students in San Jose were up early Tuesday for an annual bus ride to Sacramento in the name of education.

It's the 22nd annual school bus trip to the state capital sponsored by state Sen. Dave Cortese. Many on the trip are concerned about the Trump administration's proposed cuts to eduation.

Organizers say about 250 signed up for the trip, close to double the number of registrants seen in past years.

Bob Redell has more in the video above.

