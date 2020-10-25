List: School Closures Due to Public Safety Power Shutoffs and Fire Danger

Several schools in the North Bay have decided to shut down due to public safety power shutoffs and high fire danger during a wind event that began Sunday and is expected to extend into Tuesday morning.

Some schools in Napa County were scheduled to reopen Monday for in person classes after long closures due to COVID-19.

Below is a list of current school closures due to power shutoffs and fire danger:

Napa County

St. Helena Unified (will now reopen on November 2)

Howell Mountain Elementary (will reopen on November 4)

Calistoga Joint Unified (will determine reopening at a later date)

Pope Valley Union Elementary (reopened earlier this month, will be closed Monday)

Sonoma County