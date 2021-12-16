School threats

School Districts Warn of TikTok Challenge to Threaten Schools Friday

By Bay City News

NBC 5 News

Many Bay Area school districts are warning parents and students of possible threats being made at campuses on Friday as part of an apparent challenge going viral on the social media app TikTok, with one high school in Gilroy planning a preemptive closure for the day as a result.

The districts have all noted that the TikTok challenge appears to be a national trend and have said none of the threats are believed to be credible.

Gilroy police said though that "out of an abundance of caution," classes at Gilroy High School have been canceled for Friday.

The Santa Clara County Office of Education said authorities have been in touch with TikTok, which has a security team that addresses misuse of social media, and encouraged parents to talk to their students about staying safe and how to report any suspicious activity.

Other districts in the region, including Mt. Diablo and Pleasanton unified school districts, have sent out similar warnings but have said there is no reason to believe students should stay home from school Friday.

