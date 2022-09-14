Teaching Science: Oakland Tech Grad Gives Back to His Community

A former Oakland Technical High School student, now a sophomore at Stanford, is creating new ways to get Oakland children interested in science.

Ahmed Muhammad, 19, was once Oakland Tech's first Black male valedictorian. Now, in addition to attending Stanford, he is the founder of "Kits Cubed."

On Wednesday, Muhammad was a teacher for a day at Piedmont Avenue Elementary School in Oakland. It wasn't a traditional science class as his lesson plan comes from the heart, is hands on and is reaching students in a different way.

“Science shouldn’t be a desert or a treat. It should be something they should have consistently,” he said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Muhammed started Kits Cubed during the pandemic, creating free hands-on science kits for students. The mission is to make science fun and affordable for disadvantaged kids, who might otherwise not have access.

“To make it accessible by bringing it into schools and communities that can't afford it is really what should be happening. Every single kids should have the opportunity to explore science,” Muhammad said.

The kits are now in the hands of thousands of students and Muhammad's team has now taught in 20 schools throughout the Oakland Unified School District including Piedmont Avenue Elementary School.

“When kids seen him, they see themselves especially our African American students. They come in and they are all like ‘Wow, this kid goes to Stanford’ and he is making learning fun,” said Zarina Ahmad, Principal at Piedmont Avenue Elementary School.

Kits Cubed is not only expanding in the classroom, but with their second STEM fair that kicks off Saturday at Oakland Tech, where 1,500 people have already signed up.

“Not only do we want to spark kids in science, we want to nurture their newfound love in learning,” Muhammad said.

For more information or how to get some of those kits, visit KitsCubed.com