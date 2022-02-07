Scott Peterson Attempting to Get New Trial Due to Alleged Juror Misconduct

Scott Peterson and his attorneys have started the process of trying to get a new trial due to alleged juror misconduct in Peterson's original 2004 trial, where he was convicted for murdering his wife and unborn son.

A judge on Monday ruled on several motions in preparation of a hearing later this month to determine if Peterson should receive a new trial. His legal team argues a juror in the original trial lied on a questionnaire, failing to disclose she was a victim of domestic violence when she was pregnant.

"The juror needs to be cross examines as to her motive and why she wanted to be on the jury, and why she lied to get on the jury," said Pat Harris, an attorney for Peterson.

Prosecutors on Monday said they plan to grant that juror immunity before she testifies if she pleads the fifth.

Peterson's death sentence was overturned last year and a judge has now resentenced him to life without the possibility of parole. His defense team said if Peterson is granted a new trial, they plan to present a lot of new evidence, including details on a burglary near the couple's Modesto home.

"We now believe a burglary occurred the same time that Laci disappeared," Harris said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Prosecutors declined to comment on Monday, but have said they will vigorously fight any attempt to throw out Peterson's conviction.