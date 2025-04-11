Santa Clara Unified appoints new superintendent

The Santa Clara Unified School District announced Thursday it appointed Damon J. Wright as the new superintendent.

Wright has over 25 years in education and is the sitting superintendent for the Benicia Unified School District, per a news release.

"It is an honor and privilege to serve as Superintendent of Santa Clara Unified School District and to join a community deeply rooted in a shared vision and strong values centered on student success," Wright said in a news release. "I look forward to building meaningful relationships with our educators, students, families, and community partners as we work together to advance the district’s vision and realize the aspirations of our community. Together, through our collective strength, we will empower every student to thrive beyond their educational journey in SCUSD.”

Board of Trustees President Bonnie Lieberman said the board worked through the winter to identify a candidate who would understand the needs of the diverse student population.

"Santa Clara Unified is an exceptional district, attracting a hiring pool of strong candidates," Lieberman said. "Dr. Wright stood out in interviews for many reasons — most notably his commitment to closing opportunity gaps for our most underserved students, his belief that there is no ceiling for growth in Santa Clara Unified, and his commitment to student and staff wellness, collaborative leadership, and inclusivity. We have every confidence in Dr. Wright and warmly welcome him to SCUSD.”

He will take over for current SCUSD Superintendent Gary Waddell, who's set to retire in June.