SF DA Announces Homicide Charges Against Parolee in Fatal NYE Hit-and-Run

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced homicide charges Monday against Troy McAllister, a parolee involved in a fatal New Years Eve hit-and-run.
McAllister is being charged for driving under the influence, running a red light and killing two pedestrians while driving a stolen car. In addition, he is being charged with felony possession of a firearm, burglary, vandalism and other charges.
Local
The two victims were identified as 60-year-old Elizabeth Platt and 27-year-old Hanako Abe.
Abe’s boyfriend of a couple years, Jason Mayes, said he couldn’t believe 2020 could get any worse. But then he had to identify his girlfriend’s body because her family lives in Japan.
He described Abe as, “A first-class lady who saw the best in all of her friends and family even when times were hard. The world is not the same without her in it.”
“My entire office is distraught over this, and our hearts break for the families of Ms. Abe and Ms. Platt,” said District Attorney Boudin in a statement. “Let me speak directly to those families: I am so sorry for your loss. The pain you are suffering is unthinkable. This is a true tragedy. We will hold Mr. McAlister accountable."
Boudin has been blamed for the accident by some after it was revealed that the parolee was released from state prison in April, and had been arrested several times since.
In an exclusive interview with NBC Bay Area, Boudin said “all of us did what we could, took action to intervene and prevent the criminal conduct that so tragically cost two lives on New Year’s Eve. Obviously, what we did was not enough.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.