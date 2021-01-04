SF DA Announces Homicide Charges Against Parolee in Fatal NYE Hit-and-Run

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced homicide charges Monday against Troy McAllister, a parolee involved in a fatal New Years Eve hit-and-run.

McAllister is being charged for driving under the influence, running a red light and killing two pedestrians while driving a stolen car. In addition, he is being charged with felony possession of a firearm, burglary, vandalism and other charges.

Police arrested a suspect in the fatal hit-and-run collision in San Francisco that killed two women on New Year's Eve. The suspect is identified as Troy McAllister, 45, of San Francisco, who is currently on parole for robbery, police said.

The two victims were identified as 60-year-old Elizabeth Platt and 27-year-old Hanako Abe.

Abe’s boyfriend of a couple years, Jason Mayes, said he couldn’t believe 2020 could get any worse. But then he had to identify his girlfriend’s body because her family lives in Japan.

One of two people killed in a New Year’s Eve hit-and-run in San Francisco has been identified by a friend as 27-year-old Hanko Abe.

He described Abe as, “A first-class lady who saw the best in all of her friends and family even when times were hard. The world is not the same without her in it.”

“My entire office is distraught over this, and our hearts break for the families of Ms. Abe and Ms. Platt,” said District Attorney Boudin in a statement. “Let me speak directly to those families: I am so sorry for your loss. The pain you are suffering is unthinkable. This is a true tragedy. We will hold Mr. McAlister accountable."

Boudin has been blamed for the accident by some after it was revealed that the parolee was released from state prison in April, and had been arrested several times since.

In an exclusive interview with NBC Bay Area, Boudin said “all of us did what we could, took action to intervene and prevent the criminal conduct that so tragically cost two lives on New Year’s Eve. Obviously, what we did was not enough.”

San Francisco’s district attorney, Chesa Boudin, is being blamed by some for the deaths of two women killed in a hit-and-run on New Year’s Eve after it was revealed that the alleged driver was a parolee released from state prison in April and arrested several times since. Jackie Ward reports.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.