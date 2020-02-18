Search Continues for Missing Palo Alto Couple Last Seen in Marin County

The search continued Tuesday for a Palo Alto couple last seen Friday in the Inverness area of Marin County.

Roughly 40 search and rescue members were slated to comb the area in hopes of finding Carol Kiparsky, 77, and her husband Ian Irwin, 72. Tuesday's search will utilize K9 teams, UAVs, boats and ground teams, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

Kiparsky and Irwin were last seen at a vacation rental on Via De La Vista in Inverness/Seahaven. Officials believe the pair may have gone hiking in the Inverness area.

They were supposed to check out Saturday morning, but all of their belongings were left at the property, according to the sheriff's office.

The pair missed an appointment on Sunday and family plans on Monday.

Our @MarinSAR team is currently looking for the pictured individuals in Inverness. If you have any information about there whereabouts, please contact us at (415)479-2311. Possibly hiking in the Inverness area. pic.twitter.com/5Rp4anMEKt — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) February 17, 2020

Kiparsky is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. Irwin is 6-foot-1, weighs about 175 pounds and has blue eyes. He is balding but has some gray hair. Deputies do not know what clothing they may be wearing.

The couple's sons on Tuesday spoke to the search and rescue members before they headed out to thank them for their dedication to finding their parents.

One son said that because the search has come up empty so far, the family is starting to worry that something terrible could have happened.

"Very strange that they wouldn't have been a mile away, two miles away," Jonah Irwin said. "It's like somebody picked them up and removed them from the area. That's what I keep thinking."

Anyone who may know where Kiparsky and Irwin are is asked to call the Marin County Sheriff's Office at 415-479-2311.