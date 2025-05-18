Search continues for missing hiker in San Mateo County

It’s been more than two weeks since 79-year-old Elaine McKinley went missing during a hike in Portola Valley.

The search continued Saturday at the Windy Hill Open Space Preserve but with additional personnel trying to find McKinley.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“This weekend’s coordinated search allows our teams to focus on intensively researching the areas elaine was possibly missing from,” said said San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus.

McKinley was reported missing on May 1 after she became separated from her family on a hike. She has dementia and was wearing a red jacket and black pants.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office had more than 600 trained search and rescue volunteers looking for her.

Last week, the effort entered a limited continues search phase, but the commitment to trying to locate her hasn’t changed. This weekend, a mutual aid request was helping.

“Nearly 100 specialized search and rescue volunteers are canvassing the preserve and the surrounding area as part of our coordinated rescue search,” Corpus said.

Officials said the terrain and preserve is challenging and the Sherriff’s office said its not uncommon to ramp up search efforts again when personnel allows and this weekend mutual aid allowed for additional support.

Christie Smith has more in the video above.