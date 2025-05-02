Authorities are continuing to search Friday for a woman who went missing a day earlier while hiking in the Windy Hill Open Space Preserve in Portola Valley, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Margaret "Elaine" McKinley, a 79-year-old Redwood City woman, has dementia and got separated from her family while hiking and was last seen around noon Thursday while wearing a red jacket and black pants, sheriff's officials said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Search and rescue crews looked for McKinley throughout Thursday night and into the early morning hours, and additional crews responded later Friday morning but have not found her.

Sheriff Christina Corpus during a news conference Friday said K-9 units picked up McKinley's scent on a trail at one point Friday but then lost it on a roadway.

In all, more than 100 search and rescue personnel from various agencies have responded, including an airplane crew, drones, K-9s, horses, and people on bicycles, according to the sheriff's office.

People are asked to avoid the parking lot of the open space preserve during the search and should expect to see an increased law enforcement presence in and around the preserve, sheriff's officials said.

"We remain very hopeful that we will locate Elaine so she can be reunited with her loved ones," Corpus said in a statement. "We extend our appreciation to the many specially trained volunteers who have answered the call to assist with the search."

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus provides an update on the search for a missing hiker.