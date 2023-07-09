California

Police search for Northern California murder suspect who fled a hospital

In April, Eric Abril, 35, was arrested in the shooting of a California Highway Patrol officer and two hostages, killing one, in a park in Roseville, a city northeast of Sacramento, according to police.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for a California man accused of murder who fled from a hospital in a Sacramento suburb early Sunday morning.

In April, Eric Abril, 35, was arrested in the shooting of a California Highway Patrol officer and two hostages, killing one, in a park in Roseville, a city about 16 miles (26 kilometers) northeast of Sacramento, according to police.

Abril was taken to the Sutter Roseville Medical Center in an ambulance Thursday, but authorities did not say why.

California Apr 15

Man Wore Armor in Northern California Hostage Killing, Report Says

California Apr 6

Man Kills Hostage at California Park After Wounding Officer

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

He was seen on video in a city north of Roseville about 3:39 a.m. Sunday, after escaping from the hospital, Roseville police said.

Police asked residents in the area to “exercise extreme caution” and call 911 if they see Abril. Authorities described him as a white man, six-feet tall, with brown hair. He weighs 175 pounds and has a tattoo on his left shoulder. He was captured on video Sunday wearing no shirt and orange pants, authorities said.

Abril was charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping and attempted murder of a peace officer in connection with the Roseville park shooting. He was booked in the Placer County jail without bail.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

California
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us