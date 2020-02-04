San Francisco

Search For Attempted Sexual Assault Suspects After Chase Across Bay Bridge: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

Oakland police early Tuesday were searching for suspects in an attempted sexual assault after a chase across the Bay Bridge into San Francisco, according to a police spokesperson.

On Monday, officers responded to a reported attempted sexual assault by two individuals armed with handguns, police said. Officers spotted the suspect vehicle in area of 13th Avenue and International in Oakland and attempted to pull it over, but the driver failed to yield, and a chase ensued.

The pursuit traveled across the Bay Bridge into San Francisco, where Oakland police and California Highway Patrol units lost sight of vehicle. San Francisco police assisted and found the car abandoned, police said. The suspects were not found.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoOaklandBay Bridgesexual assaultchase
