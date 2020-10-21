San Jose

Search for Next San Jose Police Chief Begins With Public Input

By Bay City News

sjpd-generic-2015-2
NBC Bay Area

San Jose is beginning its search for a new police chief, and on Wednesday night, residents will have one of many opportunities to share their input as part of the selection process.

The community conversation is focused on residents in districts 2 and 10, which includes neighborhoods near Almaden, Blossom Hill and Santa Teresa. However, it is open to all San Jose residents.

Attendees will have the opportunity to share their perspectives and concerns.

Local

Bay Area Proud 11 hours ago

Couple Who Lost All to CZU Fire Still Finding Time, Money to Help Others

coronavirus 2 hours ago

New Stanford Study to Help Us Understand How COVID-19 Spreads

The meeting will take place virtually from 7 to 9 p.m. but may end early if all participants have had a chance to speak. To attend register for the Zoom meeting here.

To look up your district, visit the county registrar's website.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San JosePolice Chiefsearchpublic input
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us