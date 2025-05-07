Search for missing hiker in San Mateo County moves into ‘limited continuous search' phase

As the search for a missing hiker with dementia moved into its sixth day on Tuesday, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said the multi-agency operation will transition into a "limited continuous search" phase at sundown.

Margaret "Elaine" McKinley became separated from her family last Thursday during a hike at the Windy Hill Open Space Preserve along the Lost Trail.

On Tuesday evening at sunset, the search will move into a limited continuous search phase, in accordance with search and rescue best practices, the Sheriff's Office said.

"This phase refers to a search operation that continues indefinitely or until the missing person is located, but with resources that are scaled down compared to the initial, more intense phase," said the Sheriff's Office.

Multiple agencies have joined in to help try to find McKinley, including 500 specialized search and rescue volunteers. Residents and visitors to the area have been asked to provide any photos or footage that may prove helpful and sheriff's departments from neighboring counties have also provided resources. Despite all these efforts, there has still been no confirmed sightings of McKinley.

On Tuesday morning, more than 80 search and rescue personnel from eight California counties joined in on the continuing operation, which has been using drones, horses, K-9s, off-road motorcycles and bicycles, planes and specialized mapping software, the Sheriff's Office said.

"Officials have reviewed more than 25 cameras on trails, private and public property," said the Sheriff's Office Tuesday afternoon. "More than a dozen community members have responded to the Sheriff's Office request to review doorbell and security footage."

Residents are asked to continue sharing information through this form.

Anyone with sightings or information about Elaine's whereabouts is asked to call 911.