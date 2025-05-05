Search for missing hiker in San Mateo County hits fourth day

Authorities from four counties have stepped up the intense search for a hiker with dementia missing for over three days in the Windy Hill Open Space Preserve in San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

The search for Margaret "Elaine" McKinley, 79, continued Sunday in the preserve and surrounding areas with more than 150 search and rescue personnel and four drone teams assisting, the Sheriff's Office said.

Redwood City resident McKinley was last seen in the preserve on Thursday around noon hiking the Lost Trail when she became separated from her family. She has dementia and was wearing a red jacket and black pants at the time she was reported missing.

"Unfortunately, since that time, there have been no confirmed sightings of Elaine," the Sheriff's Office said.

Since McKinley was reported missing, hundreds of specially trained search and rescue personnel searched for her.

"Over the last 72 hours, approximately 3,000 total miles have been tracked by searches on ground, either by car or on foot," the Sheriff's Office said.

On Sunday, drone teams arrived from Alameda, Marin and Santa Clara counties to assist San Mateo County's drone team in expanded aerial searches. Drivers and cyclists are asked to keep an eye out for personnel who are searching along state Highway 35.

"The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office continues to ask all residents who live near the preserve to check their cameras day and night, starting on Thursday 10 a.m. and to report this information though an online form," said the Sheriff's Office. "Any sightings, or lack of sightings, on camera footage will help aid in the search."

Anyone who sees McKinley on their cameras should please call 911 immediately in addition to filling out the form: https://bit.ly/camera-assistance-request.

"Our shared focus continues to be on finding Elaine. We remain hopeful and are each personally vested in these efforts," said Sheriff Christina Corpus in a statement released by her office. "I want to personally thank our dedicated volunteers and personnel. They have not wavered in their commitment, and we are indebted to them."

Residents and visitors should expect an increased law enforcement presence in and around the Windy Hill Open Space Preserve. The parking lot off of Portola Road remains closed to the public. The preserve remains open to the public and can be accessed through entrances off of Skyline Boulevard.