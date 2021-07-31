Search Resumes for Berkeley Man Who Went Missing at Pleasanton Ridge Park

Authorities on Saturday resumed the search for a Berkeley man who went missing after a run at Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park three weeks ago.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said search teams returned to the area as they try to find Philip Kreycik.

Kreycik's family talked about the gratitude they have for the outpouring of support they've received over the past few weeks as search and rescue teams returned to a canyon area that could have been a route to his car.

"I think we continue to have faith and hope and confidence in the outcome," Kreycik's wife Jen Yao said. "The support we have received so much has really made us feel less lonely in this just hard, incredibly difficult time."

"We miss our son so incredibly," Marcia Kreycik said. "He is a delightful person, such spirit, such love emanates from him. It's just a big hole that we need to have back."

According to police, the 37-year-old Kreycik came to Pleasanton Ridge and parked his car to go for a run. But didn’t return. Search and rescue teams along with volunteers searched the area extensively. The search and rescue members were back at it Saturday.

"We have about 17 outside agencies that came back upon the request from Alameda County Search and Rescue," Pleasanton police Lt. Chris Niederhaus said. "Now we’re going with lower probability areas we already searched, but we’re putting more efforts into those to clear every single area up there on the ridgeline, anywhere near the original path Philip was going to take."

On Saturday, teams were searching in the Tehon Canyon area with drone teams, dog teams, rapelling teams and more than 100 searchers. And they were reminding people about their tip line, hoping to find some answers.

Pleasanton police say the renewed search was prompted by the anaylysis of data gathered using technology during their searches.

Anyone with information should call the tip line at 925-931-5107.