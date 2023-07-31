Tips for students, parents when searching for the right college

As kids get ready to go back to school, it's a reminder of the pressure they face to go to a good college. A local financial adviser offers some advice on how to pick the right school.

George Noceti, a family wealth adviser with Morgan Stanley out of Walnut Creek, says be skeptical of the college rankings. He says it is important to consider the graduation rate and rethink elite schools that are expensive.

Noceti says there are a lot less popular schools that are more affordable and still provide a quality education. Also parents should consider sending their student to junior college for the first two years.

"When people graduate from high school, they’re 17 or 18 years old. They may not be as mature at that point," Noceti says. "So, a couple of years going through junior college is going to help you figure out how to study, help you figure out what major you want to go into. Because ideally if you can graduate from a junior college at a very low cost, and you go into a four-year institution, you’re only paying for two years."

Noceti suggests logging onto the U.S. Department of Education's college scorecard. The impartial resource can help students explore their careers and help with the financial aid.