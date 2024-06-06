Second Harvest of Silicon Valley food bank to close its largest warehouse

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley is closing its largest storage warehouse, marking a big blow for a food bank that is already dealing with a huge need.

Second Harvest said Thursday it is going to have to leave its 90,000-square-foot warehouse on Brennan Street in San Jose because of a looming rent hike.

"Every single week, we receive more than 85 tractor-trailer loads of food. All of that food gets handled at our warehouses and goes back into the community," Second Harvest of Silicon Valley CEO Leslie Bacho said. "Unfortunately, this is our largest facility that we are closing, so we're having to just figure out how we can have that work get done other places."

The warehouse closure will make it harder logistically to store and distribute food at a time when one in every six people in the area now depend on the food bank for assistance.

Second Harvest serves 500,000 people each month in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.

