Crews in San Leandro are removing a semi truck that rolled over in the area of Davis Street and Interstate 880 Saturday, according to police.

The San Leandro Police Department did not say when the truck rolled over, but added that the area is expected to be clear at around 4:30 p.m.

The department advised people to avoid the area until crews finished their work.

