Senator Scott Wiener demands California DMV stop using ‘San Fran' on licenses

State Senator Scott Wiener is speaking out after the California DMV is making a lot of people cringe.

In recent months, San Franciscans have been getting drivers licenses, listing the city as "San Fran."

Wiener, who called it "a grave injustice," posted a photo on his social media page and it showed the misprint.

Wiener added that he's now sending the DMV a "cease and desist" letter. He demands the agency immediately stop doing it.

He also called it slander, saying "no self-respecting San Franciscan would ever use that phrase."

NBC Bay Area reached out to the California DMV. They said its aware of the issue and that they've already made a fix.