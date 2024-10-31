San Francisco

Senator Scott Wiener demands California DMV stop using ‘San Fran' on licenses

By NBC Bay Area staff

State Senator Scott Wiener is speaking out after the California DMV is making a lot of people cringe.

In recent months, San Franciscans have been getting drivers licenses, listing the city as "San Fran."

Wiener, who called it "a grave injustice," posted a photo on his social media page and it showed the misprint.

Wiener added that he's now sending the DMV a "cease and desist" letter. He demands the agency immediately stop doing it.

He also called it slander, saying "no self-respecting San Franciscan would ever use that phrase."

NBC Bay Area reached out to the California DMV. They said its aware of the issue and that they've already made a fix.

