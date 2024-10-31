Senator Scott Wiener demands California DMV stop using ‘San Fran' on licenses

State Senator Scott Wiener is speaking out after the California DMV is making a lot of people cringe.
In recent months, San Franciscans have been getting drivers licenses, listing the city as "San Fran."
Wiener, who called it "a grave injustice," posted a photo on his social media page and it showed the misprint.
Wiener added that he's now sending the DMV a "cease and desist" letter. He demands the agency immediately stop doing it.
He also called it slander, saying "no self-respecting San Franciscan would ever use that phrase."
NBC Bay Area reached out to the California DMV. They said its aware of the issue and that they've already made a fix.
