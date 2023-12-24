Oakland

2 killed, 1 wounded in separate weekend shootings in Oakland

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Two people were killed and one was injured in two separate weekend shootings in Oakland.

Just after midnight Sunday, Oakland police responded to a ShotSpot activation in the 400 block of 28th Street.

Arriving officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the victim dead.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

Just after 4:15 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of two people shot in the 7100 block of International Boulevard

Officers found two people with gunshot wounds, one inside a business and one outside.

Medical personnel pronounced one of the victims dead. The second victim was transported to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Anyone with information about either shooting can contact Oakland police at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

