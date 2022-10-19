Serena Williams Speaks at TechCrunch Event

Tennis legend Serena Williams was in the Bay Area Wednesday for an event.

Williams has already invested in tech, in fact, she's already invested In Silicon Valley tech.

Williams told a room full of businesspeople Wednesday that while she won tennis matches, just about all the time, she doesn't mind if they lose once in a while.

"I want everyone to win, at least everyone we invest in,” she said.

Williams' joined the board of directors of Silicon Valley's Survey Monkey in 2017. Serena Ventures has invested in more than 20 tech startups.

More than three quarters of them founded by women and people of color, both grossly underrepresented when it comes to venture funding.

"We really want to change those numbers. We want all the companies that we invest in to be successful," she said.

At this year's TechCrunch Disrupt Conference, Williams spoke directly to would-be founders, telling them among other things, past strikeouts are OK.

"Failure is great. I think it's a great opportunity to learn. I don't even like the word failure. I feel like it should be called ‘I had an opportunity to learn,’" she said.

