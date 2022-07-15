Man Arrested After Police Seize Nearly $200K Worth of Stolen Goods in San Francisco

San Francisco police said they arrested a man after officers seized almost $200,000 worth of stolen merchandise from a home.

SFPD posted a photo that showed a room full of merchandise and they said it was stolen from local stores and was being resold online. Police said suspect had everything from personal products to over-the-counter medications and high-end Dyson vacuums.

Robert Rueca, a spokesperson with the San Francisco Police Department said that earlier this year, the burglary unit and the organized retail theft task force started an investigation into retail thefts.

“We were able to identify a suspect, who was selling products on an online platform or digital platform or however you want to call it and selling these products across the country,” he said.

Police added the suspect was making significant money reselling it all.

“We believe that the suspect had made sold over a half a million dollars for at least three years from the items that had been stolen,” Rueca said.

Officials won't say what stores the merchandise comes from. But they said that 38-year-old Sergio Manuel Puga-Tenorio was booked on possession of stolen property.

They found the goods at Tenorio’s home in the Ingleside District.

Residents in the area said that the arrest is a good start, but added it's a drop in the bucket.

“It’s all happening here, the drugs, the theft. You know, everything, it’s all under our nose,” said San Francisco resident Mark Ready.

Police said they are still trying to determine how big this operation is and haven't ruled out the possibility of more suspects.