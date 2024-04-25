California

Seven California hotels receive top honor on first ever Michelin Keys Guide

The Michelin guide features the top U.S. hotels in 2024.

By Julia Elbaba

The Post Ranch Inn
Michelin Guide

The majority of the best hotels in the United States are in California, according to the Michelin Guide.

The prestigious list for 2024 recognized seven California hotels to receive Three Keys, including The Beverly Hills Hotel, Dorchester Collection (Beverly Hills), Post Ranch Inn (Big Sur), SingleThread Inn (Healdsburg), Hotel Bel-Air, Dorchester Collection (Los Angeles), Auberge du Soleil, Auberge Resorts Collection (Rutherford), Meadowood Napa Valley (St. Helena) and Canyon Ranch Woodside (Woodside).

The guide states that it is no surprise that California is the state with the most Key hotels in America due to its "sheer breadth of size and variety." The locations are a nice mix of coastal, beachside, wine country and historical, providing a perfect destination for each traveler.

These standout selections are vetted based on five categories meant to enhance a traveler's experience. The categories are architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price, and a significant contribution to the guest experience in a particular setting.

The Three Keys list is rounded out with various hotels in New York City.

Other California hotels are featured on the Two Keys and One Key list, as well:

The Two Keys Hotels

California (Beverly Hills): L'Ermitage Beverly Hills
California (Beverly Hills): The Maybourne Beverly Hills
California (Beverly Hills): The Peninsula Beverly Hills
California (Carmel Valley): Bernardus Lodge & Spa
California (Big Sur): Ventana Big Sur
California (Guerneville): The Stavrand
California (Healdsburg): Montage Healdsburg
California (Healdsburg): The Madrona
California (Laguna Beach): Montage Laguna Beach
California (Montecito): Rosewood Miramar Beach
California (Napa): Milliken Creek Inn & Spa
California (San Francisco): Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero
California (San Francisco): The Battery
California (Sausalito): Cavallo Point Lodge
California (West Hollywood): Chateau Marmont
California (West Hollywood): Pendry West Hollywood
California (Yountville): Bardessono
California (Yountville): North Block

The One Keys Hotels

Calistoga: Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley
Elk: Harbor House
Los Angeles: Downtown LA Proper Hotel
Los Angeles: Soho Warehouse DTLA
Los Angeles: The Aster
Los Angeles: The Paramour Estate
Los Angeles: The Prospect Hollywood
Napa: Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection
Newport Beach: Pendry Newport Beach
Palm Springs: Dive Palm Springs
Palm Springs: Holiday House Palm Springs
Palm Springs: La Serena Villas
Palm Springs: Sparrows Lodge
Rutherford: Rancho Caymus Inn
San Francisco: 1 Hotel San Francisco 
San Francisco: Hotel Drisco 
San Luis Obispo: Hotel San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo: San Luis Creek Lodge
Santa Barbara: El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel, Santa Barbara
Santa Monica: Casa Del Mar
Santa Monica: Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows
Santa Monica: Santa Monica Proper Hotel
Santa Monica: Shutters on the Beach
Santa Monica: The Georgian
Sea Ranch: The Sea Ranch Lodge
West Hollywood: Chamberlain West Hollywood
West Hollywood: Hotel 850 SVB
West Hollywood: Palihouse West Hollywood
West Hollywood: Soho House Holloway
West Hollywood: Sunset Tower Hotel
West Hollywood: The Charlie

